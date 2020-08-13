John J. Figurski, 86, of Erie, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie East. He was born in Erie, on March 19, 1934, son of the late Jan and Mary Kupniewski Figurski.
John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired from the Lord Corp. as a supervisor. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Society of Holy Trinity Club and the Siebenbuerger Club.
John loved his Polish heritage especially during Zabawa. He also was a loyal fan of the Polka Celebration Radio Show.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball as a pitcher for the Lord Corp.'s team, and also played handball at the downtown YMCA , and served as a past president of the Erie Handball Club. John also assisted the Erie Jets/Panthers Semi-Pro Football team in marketing and ticket sales.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Emily A. Mikolajczak Figurski, his sisters Lottie Gardner, Mary Ward, Jane Figurski, and Sophie Wieczorek, and his brothers Frank Figurski, Edward Figurski, and Joseph Figurski.
Survivors include his son Jack Figurski and wife Lynn, daughters Cheryl Meabon and husband Brian and Ann Marie Figurski and Tom Pietrasiewicz, grandchildren Amanda Glatch and husband David, Heather Och and husband Brian, Ashley Ganzer and husband Matt, and Matthew Meabon, four great-grandchildren Avery Och, Lydia and Hudson Ganzer, and Peyton Glatch, his brother Anthony Figurski, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care John received at St. Mary's Home East and also to his Erie VA Support Team. The family would also to thank his daily aide Melissa for the care she gave him at his residence.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Church, East 22nd and Reed St., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed St., Erie, PA 16503.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
