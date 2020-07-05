John J. "Jack" Konkol, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Erie on May 21, 1932, he was a son of the late Paul and Mary Josephine (Sierota) Konkol.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Cathedral Prep. An outstanding three-sport athlete with accomplishments in football, basketball, and track. He was captain on Preps first City Championship team in 1949 with this repeated for a second time in 1950. He earned full scholarship to play football for Purdue University and after graduating in 1954, Jack served in the U.S. Army.
Jack received his MBA from Gannon University in 1978 and was inducted into the Cathedral Prep Hall of Fame in 1993.
Jack's working years were spent at Bucyrus Erie, along with rewarding career's at Erie Press, National Forge, Uniflow and Werner Ladder Co. He loved gardening, cooking, and Sunday dinners with his family.
For years, Jack spent his winters in Lakeland, Florida where he enjoyed numerous activities and events with his wife, friends and family.
He was most proud of his children and grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Louis, Joseph, and Edward Konkol.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Frances A. (Perfetto) Konkol; two children, Charles Konkol, wife Marianne, of Strongsville, Ohio and Mary Jo Curtin, husband John, of Erie; three grandchildren, John C. Curtin (Fiance Meghan Ruland), Lauren Curtin, and David Konkol; a brother, Thomas Konkol of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Paul R.C. Church, 1617 Walnut St. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is handling arrangements. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
