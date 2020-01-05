Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kuchcinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Kuchcinski


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Kuchcinski Obituary
John J. Kuchcinski, age 74, of North East, died on Wednesday January 1, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1945 in Erie, Pa., to the late Stanley F. and Theodora F. (Lepkowski) Kuchcinski.

John graduated St. Gregory High School in 1964, served in the United States Navy, and was employed by Electric Materials in North East for over 30 years. He was a sober member of AA for 37 years. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, cards, movies, and going to amusement parks with his children and grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime, John also loved spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Stanley T. Kuchcinski.

John is survived by his daughter, Charlene Grober (Michael); stepdaughter, Aileen Smith (Peter); stepson, Curtis Duncan (Tammy); brothers, Raymond J. Kuchcinski (Cathy) and Theodore J. Kuchcinski; sisters, Maria Bouziane, Anita Plesniak (Jon), Cecelia Bish (Clifford), and Anne Brown (Gene); grandchildren, John Michael and Gabriel Alho Grober; stepgrandchildren, Tyler Smith, Casey Smith, Casey Duncan, Kaden Duncan, and Kyle Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 2 Gibson Street, North East, PA 16428.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -