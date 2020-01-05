|
|
John J. Kuchcinski, age 74, of North East, died on Wednesday January 1, 2020. He was born on November 24, 1945 in Erie, Pa., to the late Stanley F. and Theodora F. (Lepkowski) Kuchcinski.
John graduated St. Gregory High School in 1964, served in the United States Navy, and was employed by Electric Materials in North East for over 30 years. He was a sober member of AA for 37 years. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, cards, movies, and going to amusement parks with his children and grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime, John also loved spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Stanley T. Kuchcinski.
John is survived by his daughter, Charlene Grober (Michael); stepdaughter, Aileen Smith (Peter); stepson, Curtis Duncan (Tammy); brothers, Raymond J. Kuchcinski (Cathy) and Theodore J. Kuchcinski; sisters, Maria Bouziane, Anita Plesniak (Jon), Cecelia Bish (Clifford), and Anne Brown (Gene); grandchildren, John Michael and Gabriel Alho Grober; stepgrandchildren, Tyler Smith, Casey Smith, Casey Duncan, Kaden Duncan, and Kyle Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 2 Gibson Street, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020