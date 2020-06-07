John J. Maleski, Sr., 95, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home. He was born on November 13, 1924, in Erie, son of the late George and Mary (Walkowiak) Maleski.
John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and was a member of the renowned 1st Marine Raider Battalion during WWII. He participated in the New Georgia Campaign and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received during the Battle of Guam. Following his recovery he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and stationed in China where he reached the rank of Sargeant. After returning home he was employed as a tester for General Electric at the Test Lab, Building # 18.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor A. (Banaszek) Maleski, on September 29, 2017 and his four brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his children, John Maleski, Jr. and his wife Joyce, of Erie, David Maleski and his wife Kim, of Keene, N.H., and Diane Maleski, of Erie, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson by whom he was lovingly referred to as, Gramps.
Funeral arrangements are private with a funeral mass at St. Luke Church followed by burial with military honors at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 530 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, or St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and was a member of the renowned 1st Marine Raider Battalion during WWII. He participated in the New Georgia Campaign and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received during the Battle of Guam. Following his recovery he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and stationed in China where he reached the rank of Sargeant. After returning home he was employed as a tester for General Electric at the Test Lab, Building # 18.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor A. (Banaszek) Maleski, on September 29, 2017 and his four brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his children, John Maleski, Jr. and his wife Joyce, of Erie, David Maleski and his wife Kim, of Keene, N.H., and Diane Maleski, of Erie, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson by whom he was lovingly referred to as, Gramps.
Funeral arrangements are private with a funeral mass at St. Luke Church followed by burial with military honors at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 530 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, or St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.