John J. Maleski Sr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Maleski, Sr., 95, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home. He was born on November 13, 1924, in Erie, son of the late George and Mary (Walkowiak) Maleski.

John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1942 and was a member of the renowned 1st Marine Raider Battalion during WWII. He participated in the New Georgia Campaign and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received during the Battle of Guam. Following his recovery he was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and stationed in China where he reached the rank of Sargeant. After returning home he was employed as a tester for General Electric at the Test Lab, Building # 18.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor A. (Banaszek) Maleski, on September 29, 2017 and his four brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his children, John Maleski, Jr. and his wife Joyce, of Erie, David Maleski and his wife Kim, of Keene, N.H., and Diane Maleski, of Erie, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson by whom he was lovingly referred to as, Gramps.

Funeral arrangements are private with a funeral mass at St. Luke Church followed by burial with military honors at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 530 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, or St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved