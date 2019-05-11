Home

Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
John J. Mikula Obituary
John J. Mikula, age 80, of Milford, Ohio, passed May 8, 2019. He was born February 17, 1939 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of John G. and Veronica (nee Maciulewicz) Mikula.

John retired after 25 years of service with the Erie Times-News, and in the evening, he would work doing carpentry jobs. After moving to Cincinnati, he retired from Federal Express with 29 years of service.

On May 28, 1960, John married his wife of almost 59 years, Diana Ridondelli Mikula, who survives, along with their children and spouses: Denise McClain, Ann Marie and Scott Tarasovitch, John L. and Denise Mikula, and Lisa and Geoff Woertz, grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua and John Joseph McClain, Scott, A.J. Tarasovitch, Jack, Lauren and Nicole Mikula, and sisters: Barbara Miller, Marcia DiTullio.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul Mikula.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 5900 Buckwheat Rd., Milford. Reverend Michael Cordier will officiate. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. His family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the , 11117 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242, or Inc., PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2019
