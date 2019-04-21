|
John J. Staszak, Sr., 75, of Fairview, passed peacefully, at home, in the arms of his loved ones, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with heart disease, dementia, and cancer. John was born on April 22, 1943, in Erie, the son of the late John Z. and Josephine (Gajewski) Staszak.
John was most recently employed as a shuttle driver at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed trout fishing (once landing a record-breaking rainbow), golf, "cruisin'" with his prized 1970 Chevy Impala, and was passionate about his extensive Koehler collection.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol, in infancy; and a brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bonita "Bonnie" (Bonadio) Staszak; his son, John Staszak, Jr. D.O., wife Debbie; grandsons, Adam and Ethan Staszak; sisters, Sharon David, husband Don, Noreen Pociej, husband Eric; and brother-in-law, Bob Bonadio, wife Gretchen. Also surviving are nieces and nephews of his loving family.
As per John's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.
Memorials may be made to , 2810 W. 21st Street, Suite 12, Erie, PA 16506 or , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019