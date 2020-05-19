|
John "Jack" E. Lutton, age 89, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Gallitizin, Pa., on July 26, 1930, the son of the late Elwood S. and Anna Wiedwald Lutton.
John was a graduate of Gallitizin High School Class of 1948 and later U.S.A.F. Welding School. He went on to study management at Rutgers University and Penn State University.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1948 through 1952.
John was employed with Eriez Magnetics for 41 years, working his way up to Manufacturing Manager, a position he held until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Julia Roman Catholic Church and the American Legion Post # 174 in Erie. He was also a member of the Erie Maennerchor Club, Gospel Hill Golf Club, Eriez Retirees and Eriez Pioneers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine in 2012; and a sister, Barbara Machen.
John is survived by his daughters, Joanne Shafer and her husband Bob and Jean Bennett and her husband Dan; a son, John J. Lutton; two granddaughters, Dawn Shafer and Jessica Freeman and her husband Calvin; a grandson, Jacob Bennett and his fiancé Brean Fetterman; great-granddaughter, Zoe Shafer-Carroll; a brother, Roy Lutton; a sister, Rose "Susie" Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to honor his charitable spirit by helping someone in need and to "Keep Smiling!"
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506, is handling the arrangements.
