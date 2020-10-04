On Sunday, September 27, 2020, John "Jack" Robert Sidman passed away at the age of 57, in Vilcabamba, Ecuador.
Vilcabamba had become Jack's second home where he found peace and community.
Born in Erie, Pa., on June 29, 1963, Jack was the son of Violet and the late Robert "Bob" Sidman of Erie.
He was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother, Violet Sidman, daughter, Amanda Sidman, sister, Kathleen (Kathy) Sidman Thais, two nieces, Ashley and Lindsey Thais, two great-nephews, J. Thais and W. Rounds, and one great-niece, A. Rounds.
Jack will be remembered by all for his gentle, free spirit and kindness. Jack attended McDowell High School where he played in the marching band. He played in many local bands including Endless Summer, Chili Hippo, and most recently as "Just Jack." In addition to being a musician, he was a beekeeper, a loving father, son, brother, and uncle.
Jack attended Edinboro University where he earned his B.A. in Psychology. In his early career he worked as a counselor for the federal prison system in California and Bradford, Pa. He later served his community in Erie, working for Special Probation, providing case management to individuals with disabilities. Most recently he worked in construction at Northwest Gravel, where he enjoyed spending his days outside.
A memorial service will be announced in the near future for close family and friends.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.