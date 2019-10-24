|
|
John "Jack" Healy Schoenig, age 17, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on February 8, 2002, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert Schoenig and Bridget Healy Schoenig.
During his time at Prep, Jack had played baseball and football, but his true passion was always ice hockey. He began playing at the age of 5 and he had been infatuated with the game ever since. He was a forward on the Cathedral Prep varsity team, known for his grit and fierce determination to protect his teammates. He loved his hockey family and his Prep brothers. Jack was also passionate about art and music. Jack was kind and compassionate and his presence was larger than life. He had a huge heart and would have done anything to make someone's day a little easier, even if it was just to make them laugh. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family. We will all miss his sly grin and quick wit.
Jack was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph "Bud" and Mary Ann Healy.
He is survived by his mother, Bridget Healy Schoenig and Paul Fries, along with his father, Robert Schoenig and Lisa Duska. Jack is also survived by two sisters, Maggie and Hannah Schoenig. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Carol and Robert Schoenig, Sr. of Pittsburgh, Pa., along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Calvary mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission or to the Jack Schoenig "True Grit" Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cathedral Prep.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019