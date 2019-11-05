|
|
Portland
John "Jake" H. Briggs, 86, of Corry, Pa., and formerly of Portland and Westfield, N.Y., died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Corry Manor in Corry, Pa.
He was born on May 1, 1933, in Dunkirk, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Deutsch Briggs.
Jake had served in the National Guard for five years. He had recently been awarded the Gold Star from the U.S. Army after the remains of his brother, Sgt Gerald B. Raeymacker, were repatriated from the Korean War. He had been an auto mechanic for Haywood Motors in Brocton, along with several other local repair shops.
He belonged to the Portland Fire Department and the Portland Fire Police, had been a Boy Scout leader, was a member of the West Portland Baptist Church, and a previous member of the West Main Baptist Church in Fredonia, where he was a Sunday School teacher and led youth programs. Jake would pick up many children on Sunday mornings to take them to church, starting with his own station wagon and eventually needing to upgrade to a bus.
Jake had been an avid vegetable and flower gardener, raised chickens, and enjoyed fishing, bowling, stock car racing, helping others, and camping trips with his family.
He is survived by his seven children: John Briggs Jr. of Rock Hill, S.C., Barbara (Russ) Briggs-Webb of Ashville, N.Y., Daniel Briggs of Rock Hill, S.C., Susan Heard of Plant City, Fla., Pamela (Gordon) Cox of Ashville, N.Y., Terri Robinson of Jamestown, N.Y., and Amy (Jason) Ziegler of Dunkirk, N.Y., two brothers: Donald (Carolyn) Briggs of Fredonia, N.Y., and James (Mary Ellen) Briggs of Dunkirk, N.Y., two sisters: Kareen (William) Simmons of Sebring, Fla., and Martha (Roman) Kloeker of Erie, Pa., one sister-in-law: Arlene Briggs, fourteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Vera Fralick Briggs, whom he married on September 4, 1954, his parents, a son: Dale Briggs, four brothers: William (Mary Ann) Briggs, Robert (Louella) Briggs, Sgt Gerald Raeymacker, and Charles Briggs, and one sister: Katherine (George) Gowan.
The funeral will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville, 139 S. Erie St.. The Rev. Gary Henry will officiate. Burial will be in the Portland Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 noon, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Portland Fire Department, 6841 W. Main St., Portland, NY 14769, or to the Boy Scouts of America, 5297 W. Lake Rd., Mayville, NY 14757.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019