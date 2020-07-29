John Jensen, 75, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence, following a brief battle with Leukemia. He was born in Erie, on October 18, 1944, a son of the late Henry and Alice Petersen Jensen.
John graduated from Academy High School and Gannon University. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and went on to work at Amsco and Kinetic Biomedical Services. Most recently he worked as the Senior Director of Clinical Engineering at Hamot Medical Center before retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood, the Sommerlyst Club, and the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, and bowling. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Siemieniak Jensen; his brother, Rich Jensen; his sister, Louise Jensen; and his stepmother, Joyce Jensen.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Jensen and his wife, Daneene, of Perkasie, Pa. and Kevin Jensen of Castle Rock, Colo.; three grandchildren, Loughlin Smith, Alexandra Jensen, and Brady Jensen; four sisters, Christine Koehle and her husband, Bill, of Erie, Linda Landis of Erie, Debbie Sawtelle and her husband, David, of Fairview, and Ann Swanson and her husband, Ron, of Erie; one brother, Craig Jensen of Erie; a sister-in-law, Barb Jensen of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 4 p.m. Erie County social distancing and mask guidelines will be adhered to. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, https://www.pfew.org/
