John "Johnny" Hnath, 87, of Albion, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on August 30, 1932, in Kruzlov' Czechoslovakia, the son of the late William and Veronica Fertal Hnath.
John immigrated to the United States in 1947 and lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he worked alongside his father in his upholstery business. In 1951, John and his family moved to Albion, where they purchased a farm. In 1953, he was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean war and was stationed in Germany, where he served primarily as a mechanic. John served with Charlie Company, 371st Armored Infantry Battalion and was awarded the Army Occupation Medal Germany, the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
John worked for several companies as a truck driver, but most notably for 33 years as a cement truck driver for Erie Sand & Gravel Company / J.H. McEnery Inc.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2341, American Legion Post #567 and the Moose Club, all in Albion, and always enjoyed spending time there with his many friends.
John leaves behind his wife, Kathleen (Fish) Hnath, his daughters, Bonnie Sturdivant (Rodney) of Girard and Debbie Kaule of Engelwood, Florida, his grandchildren, Alysia Sturdivant, Adam Morrison, Amy Masey, and April Copeland, and many great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very deeply.
A private family service will take place on Friday, September 20th with burial immediately following at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Cemetery in Pageville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 20, 2019