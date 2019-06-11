|
|
John J. Brinling Jr., age 72, of Fairview, Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 9th. John was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on January 27, 1947, son of John J. Brinling Sr. and Alice Alperman Brinling.
John worked for ERIE Insurance Group for 41 years, beginning as a claims adjuster in Pittsburgh. John progressed through his career into sales management and leadership at ERIE Insurance, including Branch Sales Manager at the Columbus Branch in 1972, Vice President and Manager of the Marketing Department in 1980, and Vice President and Division Officer of ERIE Family Life in 1984. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of ERIE Family Life in 1990, where he served ERIE until his retirement in 2006. John came out of retirement to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of ERIE Insurance from 2007 to 2008.
In John's career, he passionately pursued learning by earning his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation and his Master of Business Administration Degree from Pennsylvania State University.
John is survived by his wife Elaine V. Brinling (Krause), his brother George Brinling and his wife Sandy, and his four children: John J. Brinling III (Jack) and his wife Jenny (Hallgren), Jeffrey W. Brinling and his wife Amy (McGowan), James C. Brinling and his wife Beth (Fratto), and Jennifer E. (Brinling) Cline and her husband Richard Cline. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren: Nathan Brinling, Jeremy Brinling, Jessica Brinling, Anna Brinling, Eric Brinling, Lucas Brinling, Jillian Brinling, Mallory Brinling, Benjamin Cline, Braden Cline, and Brenton Cline.
John served the Erie and Fairview communities in many leadership positions, including Chairman of Saint Vincent Board of Trustees, President of ERIE Rotary Club, the Board of Directors of Erie County United Way, the Board of Directors of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team, the President of the Fairview High School Athletic Boosters, and Penn State - Behrend College in leadership advisory capacities. John is a member of Wayside Presbyterian Church.
John loved life and people. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow their passions. He traveled extensively with Elaine, and enjoyed large family gatherings, vacations and picnics (especially picnics that featured corn on the cob). He was known for his wonderful laugh.
John's infectious enthusiasm, generosity and creativity built many endearing relationships. He will be missed.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Thursday, June 13th from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16505, on Saturday, June 15th at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Bernhardt officiating.
Burial will be immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made at the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501, the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501 and Wayside Presbyterian Church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 11, 2019