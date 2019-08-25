|
John Joseph Bross, 61, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Erie on November 30, 1957, a son of John S. Bross and the late Mary Ann Tirpak Johnson.
John worked as a painter and professional wallpaper hanger and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially being with family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph John Fisher.
In addition to his father, survivors include four sisters, Stephanie Vogel (Paul, Jr.) of Erie, Christine Lucchetti (Joseph) of Erie, Roberta Wernicki (Tom) of Ravenna, Ohio and Shelby Johnson (Jason Quinn) of Union City; three stepsisters, Dawn Clouser of Kentucky, Stacie Zaleski (Kurt) of Michigan, and Kelly Stewart of Poconos, Pa.; one stepbrother, Lance Clouser (Terry) of Fairbanks, Ark.; his stepmother, Marilyn Bross of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019