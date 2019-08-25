Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Bross


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Bross Obituary
John Joseph Bross, 61, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Erie on November 30, 1957, a son of John S. Bross and the late Mary Ann Tirpak Johnson.

John worked as a painter and professional wallpaper hanger and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially being with family.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joseph John Fisher.

In addition to his father, survivors include four sisters, Stephanie Vogel (Paul, Jr.) of Erie, Christine Lucchetti (Joseph) of Erie, Roberta Wernicki (Tom) of Ravenna, Ohio and Shelby Johnson (Jason Quinn) of Union City; three stepsisters, Dawn Clouser of Kentucky, Stacie Zaleski (Kurt) of Michigan, and Kelly Stewart of Poconos, Pa.; one stepbrother, Lance Clouser (Terry) of Fairbanks, Ark.; his stepmother, Marilyn Bross of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now