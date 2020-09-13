Dr. John Kiernan Eckendorf, D.C., age 94, formerly of Jackson Avenue, Erie, Pa., died on September 4, 2020.
John was born on December 10, 1925, in Warren, Pa., a son of the late Karl and Helen Kiernan Eckendorf.
Dr. Eckendorf was raised in Meadville, graduated from Meadville High School and was an Eagle Scout. John went on to Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va
., Franklin & Marshal College in Lancaster, Pa., Notre Dame, Gannon University and graduated Cum Laude Doctor of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College in San Antonio, Texas. He was a Chiropractor in Erie for 50 years, retiring in 1993.
John served his country in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Harborcreek, Pa. and formerly of Holy Rosary and St. Boniface Churches in Erie, Pa. John was the former President of Erie County Chiropractic Association and State President of the PA Chiropractic Society. He served nine years as a member of the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.
John was active in the tennis circles in Erie. He played actively until his early 90s. While at school in Texas, he was a warm-up partner for Poncho Gonzales. John enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked playing Wizard ZIP with friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Charlene Hauer Eckendorf; a grandchild, Charles Stephen Eckendorf; and his brother, George Eckendorf.
John is survived by his Beloved, Marilyn McDaniel; his children, John David Eckendorf and his wife, Susan, Elizabeth McGallis and her husband, Bernard, and Thomas K. Eckendorf and his wife, Bonnie, all of Erie; six grandchildren, Peter Eckendorf and wife, Sandra, Melissa Grucza and husband, Joseph, Greg McGallis, Thomas Eckendorf and wife, Lindsay, Johanna Eckendorf and wife, Lee, and Barbara Hammer and husband, Corey; nine great-grandchildren, Reece and Landyn Eckendorf, James and John Grucza, Maeve Eckendorf, Madelyn and Charlotte Eckendorf, and Henry and Annabelle Hammer; a brother, James Eckendorf, of Phoenix, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews; and the McDaniel family.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Crematory & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Pa., on Friday, September 18th from 6 until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, Pa., on Saturday, September 19th at 10 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory
, Inc. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Burial at Trinity Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421, or to the Second Harvest Foodbank of NWPA, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.
