John Krieger Jr., age 91, of Waterford, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 30, 1928, son of the late John Krieger Sr. and Louise Ruhl Krieger.
John went to school at Erie Technical High School. He lived in Erie until 1957, when he moved his family to their small farm in Waterford. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. John worked at Erie Sand and Gravel and was business partners in Thompson and Krieger Cement Contractors. He also ran Krieger's Garage for many years with his son, Bob.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Violet Herman Krieger; his son, Robert John Krieger Sr.; his grandson, Robert John Krieger Jr.; as well as by his two brothers, James and George Krieger.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Gilles) Callahan of France, Mars McGie, and Becca (James) Stein; daughter-in-law, Karen Krieger; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Wendy, Heidi, Amethyst, Aurora, Ryan, Sable, and Lily; three sisters-in-law, June Herman, Florence Krieger, and Paulina Chambliss; and many great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the many people who have helped John over the past few years. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Erie VA, American Legion Post 285, his dedicated caregivers Sue and Syerra, UPMC Hamot TNICU team, and the mystery driveway snow plower.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the new Waterford Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020