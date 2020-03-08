Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656

John Krieger Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Krieger Jr. Obituary
John Krieger Jr., age 91, of Waterford, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 30, 1928, son of the late John Krieger Sr. and Louise Ruhl Krieger.

John went to school at Erie Technical High School. He lived in Erie until 1957, when he moved his family to their small farm in Waterford. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. John worked at Erie Sand and Gravel and was business partners in Thompson and Krieger Cement Contractors. He also ran Krieger's Garage for many years with his son, Bob.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Violet Herman Krieger; his son, Robert John Krieger Sr.; his grandson, Robert John Krieger Jr.; as well as by his two brothers, James and George Krieger.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Gilles) Callahan of France, Mars McGie, and Becca (James) Stein; daughter-in-law, Karen Krieger; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Wendy, Heidi, Amethyst, Aurora, Ryan, Sable, and Lily; three sisters-in-law, June Herman, Florence Krieger, and Paulina Chambliss; and many great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the many people who have helped John over the past few years. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the Erie VA, American Legion Post 285, his dedicated caregivers Sue and Syerra, UPMC Hamot TNICU team, and the mystery driveway snow plower.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the new Waterford Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -