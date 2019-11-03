|
John L. Fasenmyer, 75, of Erie, died on Friday, July 1, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following a short illness.
He was born in Butler, Pa. on January 24, 1944, a son of the late John C. and Alice Catherine Litzinger Fasenmyer.
John graduated from Academy High School in 1963. He joined the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated several restaurants in the Erie area, the last being Reflections on State Street. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Penn State University football fan.
He was the widower of Charlene A. Buerger Fasenmyer who died on July 31, 2017. They were married over 40 years. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard J. Fasenmyer in 2002 and a step-daughter, Suzanne Smith.
John is survived by his stepdaughters Delores Hollman and Colleen Schubert, both of Erie, a sister, C. L. (Connie) Fasenmyer Warthman, Union City, a special granddaughter that he helped raise, Shannon Miller Swartz and her husband Dave of Jackson, Mich. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a niece and three nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Michael Ferrick and Father Tom Suppa officiating. The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City, PA is handling local arrangements.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Cleveland Clinic, c/o Dr. Leonard Calabrese, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019