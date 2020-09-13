Known to all that knew him as Unks or Uncle John, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. John Laslow was born November 28, 1931 to the late Joseph and Christina (Varga) Laslow.
He graduated from Erie Tech in 1949 and went on to work for Gillespie Machine and Tool until he was drafted into the US Army in 1952. John served in the Korean Conflict and was assigned to the 17th Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division. He was discharged from active duty after two years of honorable service, and then served another nine years in the USAR and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal (1 bronze star), National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and ROK Presidential Unit Citation. Following his time in the service, John worked as a finish carpenter and cabinet builder.
He was an avid outdoorsman and would often be seen fly-fishing on his favorite Pennsylvania trout streams or casting for bluegills on the peninsula during the spring and summer months. In the fall time, he would be afield with Ruff, his German Shorthair Pointer, pursuing grouse and woodcock in his favorite covers. He took up bicycle riding in his 60's and could be seen peddling his way to Ohio, Edinboro, or Waterford daily well into his later years.
John is survived by his sisters, Helen Sullivan of Erie and Mary O'Neill, St. Louis, MO; nieces and nephews, Maureen Sullivan of Erie, Tim and Toni (Padovani) Sullivan of Cumming, Ga., Paul Sullivan of San Diego, Calif., Kathleen Stoicoviciu-Laurian of Kyle, Texas, Joseph Laslow, Jr. of Hammond, Ind., Stephen Klepfer of Utica, N.Y., Lynn Klepher of New Hartford, N.Y. and Catherine O'Neil of St. Louis, MO. He is further survived by his great-nieces and nephews, Joseph Sullivan MMA2(SS) USN, Maggie Sullivan, Sophia Sullivan, Rachel Foglebach, Anthony Fabrizio, Bella Stoicoviciu, Laura Stoicoviciu, Julian Stoicoviciu and Helena Stoicoviciu, who will miss him dearly.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Laslow; a sister, Ethel Klepfer; a brother-in-law Richard J. Sullivan; and his hunting companions Ruff dog, Tess, Snuffy and Mickey.
Visitation and services were private with family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. handled arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ruffed Grouse Society, 451 McCormick Rd, Moon Twp, PA 15108. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
