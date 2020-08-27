John Lee Mushat departed this world on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born in Erie, on October 16, 1982, the son of Linda Grinnell.
John was a graduate of the first class of Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy (2001), where he was a founding member of the newspaper and yearbook staffs and a student ambassador to Erie's sister city, Zibo, China in 1999. John was also integral in establishing the United States Academic Decathlon team at Collegiate Academy. He led his team to the Pennsylvania State Championship in 2001, was the first Collegiate decathlete to medal at the national level in Anchorage, Alaska, and was awarded the prestigious Kristen Caperton Inspiration Award given to one decathlete each year who demonstrates ability and dedication in the face of adversity. John was further honored for his hard work and resiliency as a Super Kid on the Rosie O'Donnell Show, where he was awarded a full four-year college scholarship, and also as the recipient of the First Annual John Mushat Outstanding Erie County High School Student Award, named in his honor.
Education was of paramount importance to John and he had a lifelong love of learning. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Policy Studies from Syracuse University in New York (2005), studied abroad at City University of Hong Kong, and earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Social Policy from Middlesex University in the United Kingdom (2007). After completing his degrees, John worked in international higher education throughout his career and was an experienced world traveler.
John was truly one of a kind. As a dear friend reflected upon learning of John's passing, "Anyone who had the privilege of knowing John would surely agree that he was unlike anyone else. Even to explain what he was like would be like trying to describe a rainbow or the first rays of a sunrise to someone who had never seen them." We are all better for having known John and his presence in our lives will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Kenneth Grinnell, Sr.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by brothers, Darren and Gregory Mushat; nephew, DaShawn Young; niece, Dareion Duval; maternal grandmother, Dolores Moore; and aunts, uncles, and cousins, in addition to many friends across the country and around the world.
The family would like to thank John's longtime friends, Vonda Bui, Thomas Muller, Nicole Srinivasan, and Hanni Wagner Nazario for the special bond they shared with John throughout his life.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 6 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. For those unable to attend in person, the Funeral Service will also be held virtually. Please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at the time of the service and click on the link in John's obituary. Memorials may be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-john-lee-mushat
