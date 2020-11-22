John Logan Gregory, age 95, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. John was born in Grove City, Pa,, to Roy Clayton and Charlotte Logan Gregory on June 28, 1925. The family moved to Mercer, Pa., where John attended Mercer High School. He then graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1943.
John later joined the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II. After the war, he received a B.A. in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
A job with Hammermill Paper Co. brought John to Erie, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Schilling. He always said that he asked her to marry him 99 times; the 100th time, she finally said yes. They married in 1951 and moved to Newcastle, Pa., until he was again called to serve his country during the Korean War. Together, they moved to Coronado, Calif., for several years until their return to Erie. John then began what would be a 40-year career with Zurn Industries.
A love of God, nature and family guided John throughout his storied life. John and his friend Hal McLaren completed 1,600 miles of the Appalachian Trail as well as Alaska's Chilkoot Trail (We hope Dr. McLaren has some heavenly hikes in store for Dad). His beloved property in New York – Windermere – gave him endless joy as well. Both John and Nancy instilled their shared love of nature in their five children, who still surprise themselves when they can identify a bird call, flower or tree because the knowledge was simply ingrained in them throughout the years.
John was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, serving on the Session and Board of Deacons. He found his voice as a bass with the Covenant choir and sang with them for many years. While focused on singing hymns and holiday carols as a choir member, he was known to spontaneously break into a spirited rendition of "Lydia the Tattooed Lady" at gatherings of friends and family or pretty much anywhere he felt like it.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Annabeth Dudkin; and his wife, Nancy.
Survivors include his five children, John L. Gregory II of Chardon, Ohio, Susan Smith (David) of Lancaster, Pa., Matthew Gregory (Marianne) of Baltimore, Md., Martha Heneghan (Steven) of Cooperstown, N.Y., and Rebecca Scolio (John) of Raleigh, N.C. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, Carson, Logan (Annelise) and Caleb Smith, Jesse, Jacob, Jeremy and Jack Gregory, and Brian, Liam, Sarah and Grace Heneghan; and one great-grandchild, Giselle Smith.
When asked how he was doing at any given time, John would reply "almost perfect." To those who loved him, he was completely perfect.
The Gregory family would like to thank John's caregivers at Forestview and the city of Erie for being a great place to grow up!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Meals on Wheels Erie, Erie City Mission and First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
A private Memorial Service will be held for the family with interment to follow at Mercer Citizens Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service virtually. Please log on to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27, and click on the link in John's obituary.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
