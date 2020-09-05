May 24, 1932 - September 1, 2020
Winston-Salem, N.C. - Mr. John Lowell Koford, 88, died at his home, with his family by his side. Mr. Koford was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to John and Thora Jenson Koford.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired pharmacist with 54 years of experience. Mr. Koford was the proud owner John's Pharmacy in North East, Pennsylvania for 28 years. After selling the pharmacy in 1992, John and his family moved to Winston-Salem where he worked at CVS, Revco, and Costco until the age of 82.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Virginia Brown Koford; sons, Jack Koford and wife Gayle of Buffalo, New York, Jeff Koford of Austin, Texas, and James Koford of Winston-Salem; daughter, Susan Gantt and husband Matthew of Winston-Salem; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Halli Reid Park in North East, Pennsylvania on September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. His family will be there to greet friends. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
