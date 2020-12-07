John M. Hricz, age 94, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was born in Munhall, Pa. on May 2, 1926, a son of the late John M. And Mary Tekerc Hricz.
John taught at Lincoln Elementary School, Garfield Elementary School, and Diehl Elementary School. He was a member of various clubs in Erie, including Elks Lodge, Holy Trinity Club, American Legion Post 771, VFW Post 470, and Cascade Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene M. Leshko Hricz, and his three sisters, Katherine Hricz, Ann Simmons, and Elizabeth Hallas.
He is survived by his four sons, John Hricz (Jill) of Jacksonville, Fla., Kenneth Hricz (Pamela) of Forest Hill, Md., Daniel Hricz (Annabelle) of Philadelphia, Pa. and Donald Hricz (Alicia) of Erie, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Services will be private.
Entombment will be at the Calvary Mausoleum.

