John M. "Jack" Curtis, 86, of Erie, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at LECOM Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 13, 1934, in Titusville, Pa., the son of the late William and Adelaide Henderson Curtis.

Jack was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Titusville, Temple University, and Gannon University.

He served in the United States Army.

Jack's career was in banking. He retired from National City in 1998 after 44 years.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Erie, serving as their Treasurer and the Lions Club. He was a parishioner at Our Lady of Peace Church for more than 60 years and made his Cursillo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet N. Curtis; brother, William Curtis; and his sister, Donna Novella.

He is survived by his second wife of 27 years, Laurene Ann Clinger Curtis of Erie; two daughters, Catherine C. Goldaine (John) of Bethel Park, Pa. and Christine C. Urmann (Gregory) of Jacksonville, Fla.; one son, David J. Curtis of Erie; two brothers, James Curtis (Barbara) of Titusville, Pa. and Larry Curtis of Erie; and one sister, Jane Leone of Erie. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashley, Christina, Brianna, Emily, and Mitchell; and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Gabriella

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northwestern PA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 14, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
