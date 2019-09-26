|
John M. "Jack" Marini, 76, of Erie, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 28, 1943, in Erie, a son of the late Alex and Anna Rossi Marini.
Jack was a first generation American from Forli del Sannio, Italy.
He was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1961.
Jack retired from Zurn Industries as a Plant Engineer in 2008.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Ducks Unlimited and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He was a very honest, hardworking man who loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith A. "Judy" Lemmon Marini; one daughter, Michele A. Martin (John); one son, Matthew J. Marini (Kim); one brother, Alex P. Marini (Patty); and one sister, Marlene Talarico (Sam), all of Erie. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristen, and Isabella; one great-grandson, Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
