John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
John M. Jack Marini


1943 - 2019
John M. Jack Marini Obituary
John M. "Jack" Marini, 76, of Erie, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 28, 1943, in Erie, a son of the late Alex and Anna Rossi Marini.

Jack was a first generation American from Forli del Sannio, Italy.

He was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1961.

Jack retired from Zurn Industries as a Plant Engineer in 2008.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Ducks Unlimited and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He was a very honest, hardworking man who loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith A. "Judy" Lemmon Marini; one daughter, Michele A. Martin (John); one son, Matthew J. Marini (Kim); one brother, Alex P. Marini (Patty); and one sister, Marlene Talarico (Sam), all of Erie. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristen, and Isabella; one great-grandson, Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019
