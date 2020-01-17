|
John M. Kytic, Jr., age 81, of Millcreek, and formerly of Bradford, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Swoyersville, Pa., on October 31, 1938, a son of the late John M. Sr. and Catherine Petroski Kytic.
Pianist John Kytic retired from the Bradford (Pennsylvania) Area School District in 1996, where he was an instrumental music instructor for thirty-six years. He was past president of the Bradford and Ridgway Area Musicians Union locals, former conductor of the Bradford Citizens Band, and past adjunct director of Jazz Ensembles at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Saint Bonaventure University. He performed in swing bands, big bands, jazz bands, and concert bands in the tri-state area. He played and conducted regional concerts, jazz festivals, music clinics and workshops, as well as arranged, played and conducted music for a number of vocalists. He was the musical director for the Bradford Kiwanis variety shows for 30 years. He owned and operated Keynote Entertainment and was a membership chairman of JazzErie. John was also the 1993 recipient of the prestigious BRAVO! award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts. From the age of eight to the age of eighty, John made music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Kytic; nephew, Warren Kytic and a son-in-law, Robert (Butch) Snyder.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lee Dehn Kytic; two daughters, Lori Grossholz and Valerie Snyder; and four grandchildren, Gregory and Alyssa Grossholz and Marissa and Brent Snyder.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the Bradford High Marching Owls, 81 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, PA 16701.
