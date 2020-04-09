|
John M. Smith, age 67, of Lake City, passed away April 7, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born July 6, 1952, son to the late John and Eileen Marie (Hamadey) Smith.
He worked at General Electric Motors on a variety of jobs for 37 years, before retiring as a Locomotive Tester in 2007.
John was a girls softball coach for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but he especially loved to camp and travel. He enjoyed visiting the East Harbor State Park in Port Clinton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Smith.
John is survived by his loving wife, Durinda Smith, whom he married on June 23, 2001 at Girard Legion Park; his daughters, Sheila Detnerski (Joe), and Heather Clugh (Bob), both of Geneva, Ohio; his grandchildren, Shelby Briody, Shane Briody, Gabriella Clugh, and Isabella Clugh; and his brother, Tim Smith.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date by the family.
Memorials can be made in John's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202, or , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
