John "Bobby" Matasowski, 77, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born May 16, 1943, in Cranesville, Pa., a son of the late John and Anna (Korynoski) Matasowski.
John graduated from Northwestern High School. After graduation, John attended Max Hayes Trade School. John became a Journeyman while working at Penn Tool and also worked at Kaiser Aluminum, Tool All, Johnson Controls, and retired from Steris Corporation in 2007.
John was a member of SS Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Erie for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid member of Wales Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club for many years and was a member of the PA State Snowmobile Association (PSSA). John loved boating and enjoyed it for over 20 years. He also belonged to the Sportsman's Federation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Butler and a granddaughter, Marinda Matasowski.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Mary Ann (Podluzne), whom he married on May 14, 1966 at SS Cyril's Church in Girard; sons, Sean Matasowski (Nikki) and Patrick Matasowski; grandchildren, Kylie, Patrick, and Anthony; great-grandson, Jaysen Matasowski; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, August 10th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. E, Girard., and are invited to a prayer service on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 1022 Tilden Avenue, Girard, with the Rev. John Mihalco officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SS Cyril & Methodius Byzantine Church, 1022 Tilden Avenue, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences visit Edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.