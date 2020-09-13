1937-2020
John Michael "Mic" Phelps, 83, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, surrounded by his family. Mic was born in Erie, on February 15, 1937, son of the late John Vernon and Ruth Kelly Phelps.
Mic graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1955. During his tenure he enjoyed playing basketball, running cross country, and excelled in track and field where he proudly held a long jump record for many years. In his senior year he was the basketball assistant manager and participated in the Naval Academy Summer Seminar. Following high school, Mic enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was accepted into the General Electric Apprenticeship Program where he began his studies to become a mechanical engineer. In 1959, he was drafted into active duty by the U.S. Navy where he served through the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Mic completed the GE Apprenticeship and graduated from Gannon University with a Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1973. His professional career as an engineer included consulting for various companies and teaching part time at Gannon University.
Mic's lifelong best friends, Jim "Dutch" Holland, Leo Spaeder, Gary Heise, and Joe McCallion (deceased), described Mic as very athletic, extremely intelligent, witty, fun, and a great friend. The five of them affectionately referred to themselves as the "Sports." Mic passionately wrote poems and stories; enjoyed playing basketball, handball, fly fishing, and was a trophy winning archery hunter. His children describe some of their best memories with Dad as weekend trips to the Phelps' Farm where they went camping, hiking, snake hunting, swimming in Elk Creek, and celebrated Christmas. Also in the list of fondest memories with Dad were slumber parties in the backyard treehouse, watching scary movies with root beer floats, archery hunting, playing handball, and riding roller coasters. Unfortunately, the disease of alcohol limited his abilities to both his family and work.
Mic is survived by five children, Paul (Deborah), Patrick (Lisa), Andria, Jenifer Wolfgang (James) and Peter; three siblings, Nancy Barney (David), Tom (Pearl), and Kerry; sixteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mic's children and immediate family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Jim Holland for the extraordinary support he provided to both Mic and his children over the decades. Family and friends would also like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Mic during his 13-year residency.
