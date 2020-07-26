John N. "Jack" Moodie Jr., of Girard, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
He was born February 7, 1933 in Erie, a son of the late John N. and Williamina (Henderson) Moodie Sr.
Jack attended school in Millcreek and later graduated from night school at the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1966. He learned the machining trade at Erie Technical School. He began employment at Marx Toy's, where he worked at the Erie Plant and Girard Plant as a Quality Inspector. He later went to work at Parker-White Metal (Now PHB Diecast), where he retired from in 1998. Following retirement, he worked as a Security Guard for the Girard Area Industrial Development Corporation and retired from there on 2015.
He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Girard, where he was Treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the Lake Erie Lodge #347 F & A M, Girard, where he was Past Master and served in many other capacities over the years. He was also a former member of the Crawford-Erie County State Police and a life long member of the National Rifle Association.
Jack enjoyed fishing and hunting and was well known throughout the area for his 1978 "Yellow" Ford truck, and would be seen driving it throughout the Girard area, summertime only, of course. He also loved spending time at his cottage at Chautauqua Lake with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret Pude, Ina Kelley, Alice Donaldson, Jeannette Averill and a brother, Robert Moodie.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Donna I. (Peckham) Moodie, whom he married, March 29, 1952 in Girard; two daughters, Irene Moodie (Bill Sunderlin), Debra Elkin (Alan); a son, John N. Moodie III (Lisa); his grandchildren, Colby Elkin (Amy), Amanda Moodie, Galen Sunderlin, Morgan Stelick (Cory), Greg Gruda (Shawn), Aaron Sunderlin (Kelley), John N. Moodie IV; nine great-grandchilden also several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and services will be held privately by the family, due to the Covid pandemic. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date, to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 107 Myrtle St., Girard, PA 16417.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
.