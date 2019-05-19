Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
837 Bartlett Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Buckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Buckel Sr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John P. Buckel Sr. Obituary
John P. Buckel, Sr., age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 2, 1940, son of the late Hubert and Anna Buckel.

John was a member of the last graduating class of Erie Tech Memorial in 1959 and a six year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his service to his country, John was an off-set pressman for McCarty Printing for 43 years, until his retirement.

John was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church since 1960, and was involved in the small Christian community at the church and the Erie Cursillo community. He was a former Cub Master for his sons, and was involved in many community activities. He enjoyed all sports, especially hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. John lived by the motto, "Family First" and was an active supporter in all his grandchildren's concerts and games.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Roberta Buckel; three sons, John P. Buckel, Jr. (Elaine), Jason T. Buckel (Vera) and Thomas J. Buckel (Marsha); one brother, Vincent Buckel (Pat), 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Hubert Buckel; and one sister, Ann Schultz.

Friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 837 Bartlett Road, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now