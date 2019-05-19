|
John P. Buckel, Sr., age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 2, 1940, son of the late Hubert and Anna Buckel.
John was a member of the last graduating class of Erie Tech Memorial in 1959 and a six year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his service to his country, John was an off-set pressman for McCarty Printing for 43 years, until his retirement.
John was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church since 1960, and was involved in the small Christian community at the church and the Erie Cursillo community. He was a former Cub Master for his sons, and was involved in many community activities. He enjoyed all sports, especially hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. John lived by the motto, "Family First" and was an active supporter in all his grandchildren's concerts and games.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Roberta Buckel; three sons, John P. Buckel, Jr. (Elaine), Jason T. Buckel (Vera) and Thomas J. Buckel (Marsha); one brother, Vincent Buckel (Pat), 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Hubert Buckel; and one sister, Ann Schultz.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 837 Bartlett Road, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
