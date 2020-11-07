1/1
John P. Cramer
1971 - 2020
John P. Cramer, age 49, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Bradford, Pa. on February 15, 1971 a son of the late Emerson and Kathryn (Roundsville) Cramer.

John had been the general manager of Bob Evans for the last 18 years. He enjoyed going on cruises with his family. John was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra (Shoff) Cramer; his children Adam Cramer of Erie, Amanda Cramer of Erie, Michael J. Cramer of Fort Worth, Texas, Megan Mendes, husband Bradley of Erie and Lisa Walker, husband John of Williamsport, Pa.; three granddaughters, Molly, Riley and Scarlet and Baby Mendes on the way.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Charles McClung. Burial will be private in Allegany Cemetery, Allegany, N.Y. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5440 Washington Avenue, Erie, PA 16509.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
