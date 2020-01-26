|
|
John P. DeSarro, age 68, of Erie passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Edinboro Manor. Born in Erie, Pa. on June 5, 1951, he was a son of the late John and Wanda (Swiencki) DeSarro.
John was veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Marines. He worked for Mayer Brothers Construction after his service to our country.
John was a motorcycle enthusiast, animal lover and enjoyed gardening. He also loved nature, projects around the house, and had an interest in many different vehicles.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Eastbourn, husband Steven; twin grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Eastbourn; and a cousin, Carmen DeSarro.
Friends may call on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to a service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 3325 West Lake Rd. Military honors will follow.
Memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503 or the Erie VA Medical Center Activities Fund, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020