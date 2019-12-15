Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
John P. Kolodziejczak


1944 - 2019
John P. Kolodziejczak Obituary
John P. Kolodziejczak, age 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully in his rocking chair on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Erie on March 12, 1944, son of the late John W. and Eleanor (Sarti) Kolodziejczak.

John was a resident of Supportive Living Services, where he had his special friends, Scott, Willie, Paul and the late Mr. Rob. He had also previously participated in the Barber National Institute Day Program for many years. John's passions were listening to music, playing his musical instruments, swinging and rocking in his rocking chairs.

John is survived by his sister, Nadine Shannon; two nieces, Rinda Kolodziejczak (Jason) and Sara Shannon Yost (William); one nephew, Andrew Shannon (Tarrah); five great- nephews, two great-nieces, and his beloved cat, Rover.

The family would like to thank the staff at Supportive Living Services for all their years of caring for John.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
