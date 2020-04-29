Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Murosky


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Murosky Obituary
John P. Murosky, age 63, of Lawrence Park, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Erie, on July 1, 1956, son of the late Paul and Sally Murosky.

John was a 1975 graduate of McDowell High School. He was the owner of Accutool Machine Shop, until his retirement. Ever since his teens, John lived to be around the water. He loved boating, and was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore in 2008. He was also responsible for the upgrade of the new floating docks, a project he was extremely proud of. John also enjoyed cooking, and time with his dog, Minnie. He liked posting on Facebook the unique meals that he made.

John is survived by his significant other of 29 years, Susan Zeiber; two sons, Timothy and Thomas Murosky; one brother, James Murosky (Joanne); one sister, Diane Smith (Luke); three stepdaughters, Jessica Harpster, Jamie Bartlett (Mark), and Kelly Donlan Burkhart (John); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral arrangements are private and being handled by the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -