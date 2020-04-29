|
John P. Murosky, age 63, of Lawrence Park, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Erie, on July 1, 1956, son of the late Paul and Sally Murosky.
John was a 1975 graduate of McDowell High School. He was the owner of Accutool Machine Shop, until his retirement. Ever since his teens, John lived to be around the water. He loved boating, and was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore in 2008. He was also responsible for the upgrade of the new floating docks, a project he was extremely proud of. John also enjoyed cooking, and time with his dog, Minnie. He liked posting on Facebook the unique meals that he made.
John is survived by his significant other of 29 years, Susan Zeiber; two sons, Timothy and Thomas Murosky; one brother, James Murosky (Joanne); one sister, Diane Smith (Luke); three stepdaughters, Jessica Harpster, Jamie Bartlett (Mark), and Kelly Donlan Burkhart (John); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral arrangements are private and being handled by the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020