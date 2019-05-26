John P. "Scotty" Campbell, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1935 in Paisley, Scotland, son of the late William and Rosemary Sheridan Campbell.



John attended St. Aloysius, a Jesuit Grammar School in Glasgow, Scotland. In 1948 at the age of 12, he immigrated to Canada and one year later settled in Buffalo, N.Y. with his parents and two brothers. John later graduated from Canisius High School and then served in the US Army for three years. Early in his career, John worked as a manager for Good Year and was transferred to Erie. Scotty was then employed by GJ Miller Auto Supply Store where he worked for the next 43 years until February when he resigned due to his failing health.



Scotty was an active member of the World Apostolate of Fatima - Our Lady's Blue Army, Divine Mercy Apostolate, Knights of Columbus, the Latin Mass Choir and St. Andrews parish. John played a pivotal role in establishing St. Andrew's Bingo and also in initiating the Latin Mass at St. Casmir Church.



He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Paul Campbell and an infant grandson, Clarence William Campbell.



John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Dolores Mitchell Campbell; his 13 children, Patrick (Shawn) Campbell, Charles (Elizabeth) Campbell, Philip (Kathy) Campbell, Bernadette Carroll (Sean), Rosemary Kloecker (Mark), Maureen Wegley (Jerry), John J. (Mary Ellen) Campbell, Marie Frisina (Craig), Andrew (Dawn) Campbell, Barbara Terrizzi (Randy), Paul (Erin) Campbell, Rev. James Campbell and Chaplain Rev. Joseph Campbell; 50 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A brother, W. Damien (Sharon) Campbell and several nieces and nephews also survive.



The family extends their deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to Dr. Chorazy and Stacey Abate for the care and compassion they showed toward John and his family.



Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street Erie, PA 16502 on Tuesday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Church, 1116 West 7th Street. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th Street Erie, PA 16502, St. Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th Street Erie, PA 16501, Our Mother of Sorrows, 913 Fulton Street Erie, PA 16503 or to the Carmelite Monastery, 429 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.



