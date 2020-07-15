John Patrick Minogue, 96, of Corry, Pa., died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Erie, Pa.
He was born March 3, 1924 in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late James and Francis Gallager Minogue.
John was raised and educated in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a young man, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps Raiders during WWII from 1942 to 1946. He fought in several battles in the Pacific Theater, including Solmon Islands and Upper Solmon Islands, Bismarck Archipelago, Marianas Island and Ryukyu Islands. John was awarded several citations as well as a purple heart.
Following his honorable discharge, John began working for the Staten Island Ferry and was a member of Union 333 of New York. He was a radio controller and later retired as a supervisor in the early 1960s after 17 years there. John moved to Corry in the 1970s to be close to his sister.
John enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, various antiques and reading, especially financial and history topics. He had been very generous to many charities and the local catholic churches, St. Thomas and St. Elizabeth, throughout the years.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Costello; a brother, James Minogue; and a great-niece, Theresa McQuistion.
John is survived by nieces, Mary Ann McQuiston of Erie, Pa., Maryann Arendt and her husband John of Sag Harbor, N.Y., and Kathleen Roberts and her husband Kevin of Wilton, Conn.; nephews, John Costello and his wife Mary of Erie, Pa., James Minogue and his wife Karen of Chalfont, Pa., Thomas Minogue of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Michael Minogue and his wife Alicia of Patchogue, N.Y.; and great-nephews, Matthew Costello, Mark Costello, Joe McQuiston and Jeff McQuiston.
He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, in addition to those listed.
Family and friends are invited to call at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass there at 11 a.m. D. G. Davis III will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
A full military burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
