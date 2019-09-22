Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
John Pyle


1937 - 2019
John Pyle Obituary
John Pyle, 82, of Fairview, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on March 5, 1937, the son of the late Grover and Rose Pyle.

John was employed as a filer for 32 years at PHB in Fairview. He loved to play Euchre and Pinochle with his sisters and any family member that would play. He thoroughly enjoyed going to the casino, hunting and watching the Cleveland Indians baseball team. He loved his family more than anything, especially the bond with his grandson and great-grandson.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and James; and five sisters, Berdina Williams, Evelyn DelPorto, Lois Pyle, Carol Moorhead, and Joyce Hobbs.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Rebecca (Larry) Weiss, of Fairview; two sisters, Marilyn Bannister, of McKean, and Helen Bonnet, of Girard; a grandson, Matthew (Heather Yusko) Weiss; a great-grandson, Austin Weiss; and also many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2 until the time of service at 5 p.m.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fairview Fire Department, 7190 W. Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415.

To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
