John Pytlarz, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Forestview at Springhill.
He was born on June 12, 1928, in Erie, the son of the late John Thomas and Clara (Krasinski) Pytlarz.
John was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving both in the Marines and in the Army.
John loved to travel even from a young age. As a teen, he jumped from train to train making his way to California and back to Erie. He was an avid bowler and card player with a love for a good polka song.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry; and his second wife, Dorothy; two grandchildren, Shane and Lisa; and siblings, Andy, Henry, Raymond, Harry, Florence, and Irene.
John is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Alice Roberts; and his children, Gloria Swanier (Mel) of Arp, Texas, Ron of Erie, Curt (Lynette) of Wattsburg, Alvin of Toledo, Ohio, and Linda Blackmer (David) of LaGrange, Ky. He is also survived by his brother, Edward (Shirley) of Erie; his sister, Dolly Sullivan (Bob) of Tennessee; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forestview at Springhill for the exceptional care for John over the past two years.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019