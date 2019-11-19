Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Brown


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Brown Obituary
John R. Brown, age 52, of Erie passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. He was born March 5, 1967 in Erie the son of John Brown and the late Edna Fox Brown.

A lifelong resident of Erie, John had worked at the Battersby Convalescent Home, Wendys restaurant, and the W.16th St. Barber Center workshop. John enjoyed WWE wrestling and the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Brown and two sisters; Lynn and Michelle Brown.

John is survived by his father John along with his "Aunt Cass" and her husband Bob Denning. He is also survived by several cousins including his special cousin, Dawn King. John's other family from the Barber Center includes his Edward St. family of Deneen Jones, Terri Ray, Jennifer Markiewicz, Scott Drozeski, Art McCumber, Cheryl Fall, Tim Trambley, Donaldvan Tatum, Cassie Kingston, Michael Martin, and Ron Duffley; along with the many co-workers and staff of the West 16th St. workshop.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -