John R. Brown, age 52, of Erie passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at home. He was born March 5, 1967 in Erie the son of John Brown and the late Edna Fox Brown.
A lifelong resident of Erie, John had worked at the Battersby Convalescent Home, Wendys restaurant, and the W.16th St. Barber Center workshop. John enjoyed WWE wrestling and the Dallas Cowboys football team.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Brown and two sisters; Lynn and Michelle Brown.
John is survived by his father John along with his "Aunt Cass" and her husband Bob Denning. He is also survived by several cousins including his special cousin, Dawn King. John's other family from the Barber Center includes his Edward St. family of Deneen Jones, Terri Ray, Jennifer Markiewicz, Scott Drozeski, Art McCumber, Cheryl Fall, Tim Trambley, Donaldvan Tatum, Cassie Kingston, Michael Martin, and Ron Duffley; along with the many co-workers and staff of the West 16th St. workshop.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019