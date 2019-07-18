|
John R. "Dick" Dedad, age 85, of Erie, passed away at home, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie, on June 9, 1934, a son of the late John T. and Yolanda (Cionco) Dedad.
Dick attended Academy High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he became a union plumber with Plumbers Local #27. He retired in 1996 and worked part-time in the plumbing department at Home Depot.
He had been a member of the Nova Aurora Club, Zukor Club and the American Legion. Dick enjoyed bowling, playing golf, playing the daily number, horse racing and his daily afternoon stop at Rack-n-Roll.
Dick was always there at a moment's notice to help family and friends. He could fix anything with what his mother called his "Hands of Gold."
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joan Villa and his son-in-law, Bruce Freeland.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sarah "Sally" (Sontheimer) Dedad, his children, John Dedad, wife Debra, Sharon Hermann, husband Tony, David Dedad, wife Kathleen and Gina Freeland all of Erie, and his grandchildren, Lindsey Montejo, husband Aaron, Jenna Hermann, Megan Hermann, Zachary Hermann, Gerard Dedad, Carla Kirley, husband Mark, Sean Freeland, fiancée Courtney Finefrock, Courtney Freeland and Noah Freeland. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Layla, Jessi, Natalie, Jace, Bryson, Ella, Liam, Summer, Brooklyn, Ryker and Remi and his aunt, Thomasina Cacchione.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Robert Brugger. Burial will be private, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
