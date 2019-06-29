|
|
John R. Hanson, "Jack" also known as "Sarge", 75, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home.
John was born September 29, 1943 in Clinton, S.C. (Laurens County), a son of Elvetta (Graeff) Hanson Wilson of Bristol, Conn., and the late Richard W. Hanson.
He graduated from O.H. Platt High School, Meriden, Conn., in 1961. Immediately following high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He served as an Electronics Technician aboard the USS Maury (AGS-16) and the USS Serrano (ATF- 112), where he participated in surveying areas of the Pacific Ocean sea floor. Upon his separation from the Navy he worked for Offshore-Raydist in Louisiana, again as a Technician. He moved to Meriden, Connecticut where he began work in Aerospace and Aircraft Manufacturing for Hamilton-Standard Co. While working there he also served in the US Naval Reserves. He began working for the Equitable Life Assurance Society, (now AXA Equitable) as an Agent/ District Manager, later moving to Pittsburgh where he was Senior Marketing Consultant with the Equitable. John joined the US Army Reserves while in Pittsburgh in 1978. Through the US Army he attended and graduated from Alvernia School of Practical Nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Pittsburgh. He served the US Army as a Nurse Recruiter. John was transferred to Jackson, Tenn., where he was a training non commissioned officer. He returned to Erie and served there as a Nurse Recruiter, later transferring to Charlotte, N.C., as an Operations Training NCO, retiring from Ft. Jackson, S.C., in 2000.
Throughout his military career he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (5th award), Army Achievement Medal (3rd award), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th award), Navy Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with ten-year device (3rd award), Non-Commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon with #3, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon (2nd award), Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar, US Army Gold Recruiter Badge with 3 sapphire achievement stars, US Army Recruiter ring, and the US Army Basic Recruiter Badge.
He returned to the Erie area living in Harborcreek, moving to Girard in 2006. He continued his education during his working career at Thiel College, where he graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
John was a member of the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post# 740; the Harrisburg, American Legion Post# 945; Life Member of the Disabled AmericanVeterans (RBT Johns Erie #73); Past President of Kiwanis in Harborcreek and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ronald L. Wilson.
John will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife of 35 years, Evonne L. (Neidigh) Hanson; a daughter, Sherida "Sheri" Hahn (Michael); two sons, John C. Hanson (Sarabeth) and Gerald S. Hanson (Tammy); a brother, Richard W. Hanson (Kathleen); a half brother, Ronald L. Wilson Jr.; his grandchildren, Ashley, Karlyn, Kylee, Jake and Julia; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Amelia, numerous nieces, nephews and his faithful companions, Max and Ella.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , Dept of PA., 4219 Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019