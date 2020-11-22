John R. "Jack" Zeitler, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Erie, on September 17, 1932, he was the son of the late John G. and Helen (Stott) Zeitler.
Jack was a graduate of Academy High School and served for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as 35 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He was a draftsman for Hammermill/International Paper Co. for 35 years. He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church where he was an usher for over 60 years. Jack was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and exercise, and for 70 years he went to the YMCA daily, and enjoyed walking with the Striders. Other outdoor activities enjoyed by Jack included RV camping, bicycling, and taking care of his immaculate yard. He was a huge Notre Dame fan, volunteered at the Presque Isle Nature Center, enjoyed playing Pinochle, and for 20 years, enjoyed square dancing with his wife. Also, Jack owned 106 cars during his lifetime, and would often start conversations with strangers by asking what kind of car they drove.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Callaghan.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Geraldine Boyan (Callaghan) Zeitler; three children, Yvonne Zelepsky, husband Stan, of Erie, Diane Olszewski, husband Mark, of Madison, Ala., and Scott Zeitler, wife Lora, of Durango, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Paul Zelepsky, Lori Schember, husband Mike, Marie Freelove, husband Riley, Anne Olszewski, Michelle Sterling, husband James, Christopher Olszewski, wife Allura, and Alexander Olszewski; two step-children, David Callaghan, of Edinboro, and Alisa Gannon, husband Drew; two step-grandchildren, Quinn and Page Gannon; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private visitation and funeral mass was held at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial, with military honors, was at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or UPMC Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
