John R. Knox, age 72, of Millcreek, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Patuxent River, Maryland, on June 22, 1947, a son of the late John W. and Margaret (Travis) Knox.
John served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He worked as Journeyman Lineman for Penelec for 36 years, first in the power plant, later transferring to the line department, where he worked as a lineman until retirement. After retirement, he went to work for a couple years at Thayer Power and Communications as a lineman, followed by working for Erie Management Group as a project manager for the next five years.
John was a past member of the Army National Guard, Past Master and former member Lake Erie Lodge #347, F. & A. M., a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, Erepa Groto and a member of York Rite. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #67, VFW Post 470 and the Siebenbuerger Club. John enjoyed woodworking, as well as playing as lead guitar for many musical groups. Some of his favorite groups were "Brotherhood," "Legacy" and the "Casey Brothers Band."
John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Donald Knox; and a sister, Kathleen Hockswender.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Nancy (Suddarth) Knox; a son, Mark Knox, wife Tammy of Erie; a daughter, Tamila Salisbury, husband Ron of Erie; and grandchildren, Matthew Wnek, Brittany, Emily and Evan Knox, Kayla Sandieson and Greyson and Skyler Salisbury. John is also survived by a sister, Jane Knox of Erie; a brother, Al Knox, wife Beverly of Aurora, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research, the Humane Society, or an animal shelter of your choice.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Boniface Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019