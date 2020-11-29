John R. "Jack" Ponsford, age 85, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on June 27, 1935, a son of Marion and Margaret Hengstler Ponsford.
Jack graduated from Academy High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps.
He owned and operated his own upholstery store, The Comfort Shop, for over 50 years, where he enjoyed building custom furniture for the tri-state area. He loved to travel, race motorcycles and hydroplane boats in his younger days.
He was a member of the Fairview American Legion Post 742 for over 20 years and had served as Commander; and Jack was president of FLAG Little League for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ponsford.
Jack is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Moscato Ponsford, whom he married July 30, 1965; and two sons, Christopher J. Ponsford and Daniel R. Ponsford (Kathleen), all of Erie. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Samuel, Emily and Jeremy Ponsford; one great-grandson, Lincoln Russell Ponsford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 at a date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview American Legion Post #742, 7605 Maple Ave. Fairview, PA 16415.
.