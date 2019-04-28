|
|
John Richard Kuhn, at age 70, passed away as a resident of The Village at Luther Square. John was a former resident of Maryland Avenue of Erie, and Houston, Texas. Monday afternoon, April 15, 2019, at The Village of Luther Square surrounded by his loving family after a long period of illness, he passed away. John was born on April 8, 1949 in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late George K. Kuhn and Corinne Kuhn Crosby.
He had been employed as a Supervisor at Lord Corporation , Quality Control at General Electric, a technical writer at Kobelco in Houston, Texas, and a technical writer at Railpower in Erie. John loved playing music and played his trumpet in the band and orchestra at Strong Vincent High School, graduating in 1967. He was an avid computer person and always had the latest and best home computer and photography equipment.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Kuhn in 2018. Survivors include a daughter Jennifer S. French of Erie, and two granddaughters Hannah and Jaley of Erie; a brother Steven Kuhn (Jane) of Erie; a sister Suzanne Hollo (Joseph) of Parma, Ohio, two nieces Constance S. Hollo of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Elizabeth Kuhn Tryon of Ashtabula, Ohio.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to The Village of Luther Square.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019