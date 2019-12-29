|
John "Spud" Roeback passed away at age 100 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Erie, Pa.
He was born in Erie on February 18, 1919, son of the late Michael and Julia Zwolak Robaszkiewicz.
John graduated from East High School in 1937 and earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Gannon University in 1948. He was a World War II Army Air Corps 2nd Lieutenant who flew P-38's in the European Theater of war.
John was many things; champion swimmer, Prudential Insurance agent, jack-of-all-trades, rugged hunter and fisherman, avid golfer and martini aficionado. Most importantly, Spud was a loving and loyal son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and truly a gentleman to be counted on. Our fun loving patriarch and his wicked sense of humor will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death in 2006 by his beloved wife Marie Austin Roeback, whom he married on February 26, 1944. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Catherine (Kay) Windsor and his brothers: Raymond Robie, Steve Robie, Eddie Robie, Henry Robie and Leo Robie.
John is survived by his daughter, Betsy Monsalve (Marco) and son, Dr. John R. Roeback, Jr. (Christine). He is further survived by his sister, Helen Godzwa; brother, Dr. Richard Robie (Trudy); granddaughter, Maria Bartos (Jason); great-grandchildren, Avery Bartos and Andrew Bartos and many nieces and nephews and their families.
John's family would like to thank the staff at The Regency and UPMC Hamot Hospital for the caring support they provided John.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511 Eriebenedictines.org" target="_blank">(Eriebenedictines.org) or to the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center Social Work Fund # 1005, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
The Roeback Family has entrusted the care of funeral arrangements to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019