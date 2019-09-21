|
|
John Robert DeBerry, Jr., age 48, of Champaign, Ill., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. John was born on July 1, 1971, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
He graduated from Academy High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served ten years active duty followed by 12 years in the reserves, and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked at Carle Hospital as a surgical assistant for 19 years, and taught surgical tech students at Parkland College.
He was preceded in death by his father, John DeBerry, Sr.
John is survived by his mother, Mary Reid DeBerry, of Erie, Pa.; children, Octavia DeBerry, of Richmond, Va., Dajon DeBerry, of Erie, Pa., Roman DeBerry, of Marietta, Ga., Jaden DeBerry, of Urbana, Ill. and Tayla DeBerry, of Urbana, Ill.; sister, Diana DeBerry, of Erie, Pa.; brother, Michael Jones, of Erie, Pa.; nieces, Dijonay and Ella; nephews, Shiprece, Shidee, Dezmon and Daniell; as well as several aunts and uncles, extended family, Troy Rhodes, Michael Mitchell, Tiana Jones Mitchell, Christopher Pettigrew, Claven Pettigrew, Archie Pettigrew, Tiffany Pettigrew, Laurie Pettigrew, Krissy Pettigrew, Flora Jones, Ora Pettigrew, James Vogel, Jr., and Tracey Pettigrew; and godsister, Patreece Carter.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1p.m. Burial will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Share condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019