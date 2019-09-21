Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Vineyard Church
1500 N. Lincoln Ave
Urbana, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
The Vineyard Church
1500 N. Lincoln Ave
Urbana, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
2532 Norcross Rd,
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeBerry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert DeBerry Jr.


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert DeBerry Jr. Obituary
John Robert DeBerry, Jr., age 48, of Champaign, Ill., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. John was born on July 1, 1971, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Academy High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served ten years active duty followed by 12 years in the reserves, and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked at Carle Hospital as a surgical assistant for 19 years, and taught surgical tech students at Parkland College.

He was preceded in death by his father, John DeBerry, Sr.

John is survived by his mother, Mary Reid DeBerry, of Erie, Pa.; children, Octavia DeBerry, of Richmond, Va., Dajon DeBerry, of Erie, Pa., Roman DeBerry, of Marietta, Ga., Jaden DeBerry, of Urbana, Ill. and Tayla DeBerry, of Urbana, Ill.; sister, Diana DeBerry, of Erie, Pa.; brother, Michael Jones, of Erie, Pa.; nieces, Dijonay and Ella; nephews, Shiprece, Shidee, Dezmon and Daniell; as well as several aunts and uncles, extended family, Troy Rhodes, Michael Mitchell, Tiana Jones Mitchell, Christopher Pettigrew, Claven Pettigrew, Archie Pettigrew, Tiffany Pettigrew, Laurie Pettigrew, Krissy Pettigrew, Flora Jones, Ora Pettigrew, James Vogel, Jr., and Tracey Pettigrew; and godsister, Patreece Carter.

Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1p.m. Burial will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Share condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now