John Rogala Evanoff, age 52, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie, Pa. on September 18, 1966, a loving son of Jake Evanoff and Susan J. Rogala.
He was a Class of 1984 graduate of McDowell High School. He earned his undergrad and Law Degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. John was an attorney at the Law Offices of Carney and Good. He was also an owner of Lou Bizzaro Boxing Gym.
John was a Black Belt in Karate. He was also a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, the Erie Club and the Erie County Bar Association. He enjoyed skiing and golfing. John's contagious smile will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Margaret and Donald Rogala and paternal grandparents, Theresa and Harry Evanoff.
John was the proud father of Alexa M. Evanoff and Anthony J. Evanoff of Erie. He is further survived by his brother Mike (Jennifer) Evanoff of Atlanta, Ga., and a sister Lisa M. Solomon of Buffalo, N.Y. John will also be missed by his dogs, Beau and Otis.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Sunday, August 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of service there at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501 and the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019