John Rupczyk Jr., 95, of Sugar Grove, Pa., passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehab Center in Warren.
John was born February 16, 1924, in Sugar Grove, Pa., a son to the late John and Sophie Rupczyk, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. John was a hero to many and was recognized with three Silver Stars, a Bronze Star, an Oak Leaf Cluster, and a Purple Heart, just to name a few. After returning home, he went to work at the Youngsville Furniture Factory and eventually the Jamestown Metal Corp., where he was a welder for 30 plus years. John was a member of the Sugar Grove American Legion Post 758, Sugar Grove AMVETS, the Harmony Riders, and the P.O.N.Y. Association. He enjoyed archery, hunting, and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his daughters, Nancy (John) Saullo of Russell and Sandra (Kenneth) Peterson of Midland Park, N.J.; his grandchildren, Ellin (Rory) Saullo-Kightlinger, Jacob (Sara) Saullo, Brendan and Shane Peterson; his great-grandchildren, Rosalee Saullo, Jayden and Jaxon Kightlinger, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Swanson Rupczyk; two sisters, Ella Wozneak and Kate Flasher; and five brothers, his twin brother Frederick as well as Marion, Anthony, Stanley, and an infant brother Elmer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 314 North Main Street, Youngsville, PA 16371. An hour of visitation will be held from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sugar Grove American Legion Post 758, 169 Creek Rd., P.O. Box 386, Sugar Grove, PA 16350.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019