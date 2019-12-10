|
1923-2019
John "Jack" T. Brown, age 96, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence in Chesapeake, Va.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on November 1, 1923, the son of the late Joseph A. and Mary M. (Murtha) Brown. Jack graduated from Strong Vincent High School and then went into the U.S. Army, during WWII, where he served in a Military Police Battalion. He landed in Normandy, France after the U.S. Army moved through and transported prisoners from Europe to the U.S. He was honorably discharged and received a special commendation medal from Normandy. After the war, he graduated from Gannon University with degrees in Business and Philosophy and went into the office supply business later opening Office Outfitters of Erie. After that, he worked for the Department of the Navy as an inventory manager specializing in nuclear submarine parts and retired with over 30 years of service then worked for the State of PA in the Department of Taxation for five years.
Jack was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, Pa. for over 50 years and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #12788. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW and enjoyed hunting, woodworking, bowling, and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret McLaughlin, Rita Trojan and Elizabeth "Betty" Donahue and his brothers, Robert, Eugene, Raymond and Joseph Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kurtz) Brown of Chesapeake, Va.; daughters, Amy Fitzgerald (George) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Jodi Lee (Frank) of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, Keagen and Channing Lee of Suffolk, Va. and Lucy and Graham Fitzgerald of Charlottesville, Va. and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, 1485 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday, from 4 - 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral mass at the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. with a brief visitation before the mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, followed by internment at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will be holding memorial masses at a later date in Mechanicsburg and Erie, Pa.
